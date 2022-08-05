Marion Police make arrest in connection to five lane crash

The Marion Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the motor vehicle crash that happened along North Main Street on July 28.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, Tyler Hall of Marion was arrested and charged with violations resulting from the wreck, according the latest news release.

Hall was issued a $25,000 bond and released into the custody of the McDowell County Jail for the following charges:

• Felony hit and run with serious injury

• Driving while license revoked

• Revoked registration plate

• Operating a vehicle with no insurance

• Failure to maintain lane control

• Exceeding a safe speed for road conditions

• Child not in rear seat

On Thursday, July 28, at approximately 6:07 p.m., officers with the Marion Police Department responded to crash on North Main Street near Peachtree Street.

Hall was operating a 2006 Ford F-150, traveling south on North Main Street, when he lost control of the vehicle. Hall’s vehicle traveled into the northbound lanes and struck a 1997 Chevrolet S-10, driven by Roger McCarthy of Marion. After the initial collision, Hall’s vehicle continued off the roadway of North Main Street, and came to rest on the property of 1952 N. Main St. Hall’s vehicle struck one parked vehicle on this property, which forced that vehicle into a second vehicle. Both parked vehicles were unoccupied.

Hall and a juvenile passenger were treated by McDowell EMS on the scene and refused any further medical treatment. McCarthy and his passenger were transported by McDowell County EMS to Mission Hospital in Asheville for treatment of their injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by local towing services. McCarthy was treated and released, however his passenger sustained more serious injuries which required them to be admitted to Mission Hospital, according to the original news release.

Updated info on pedestrian struck

In addition, the Marion Police Department has issued a correction regarding the pedestrian who was struck Wednesday on U.S. 221 South near the Super 8 Motel. The person listed as the pedestrian was incorrect in the original report, according to Lt. Rusty Jenkins.

The pedestrian who was struck was actually Kristen Brooke Lanning, 29, of 296 Triple J Park, Marion. Lanning was transported to Mission Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries.