On Friday, May 19, the Marion Police Department held its first ever “Take a Kid Fishing Trip.”

The event included 16 fifth-graders from Eastfield Global Magnet School. Each student was paired with a fishing buddy from the Marion Police Department. This was a great opportunity for these kids to have fun, catch fish and build relationships with officers, the Marion Police Department said in a statement.

This is an event that the Marion Police Department plans to continue each year. The department thanked the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission for providing the location and fishing gear to make this event a success.