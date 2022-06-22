Marion Police, City Council honor man who saved officer’s life

On Tuesday, the Marion City Council and the Police Department honored the Mitchell County man who saved the life of a Marion police officer on the morning of Jan. 31.

During that morning, Police Officer Breanna Toney was traveling to work in her patrol unit. Only a mile from home during her commute she was struck head on by another driver traveling in the opposite direction. Her patrol car came to rest with heavy front end damage and burst into flames. The doors on her 2021 Dodge Charger were wedged shut due to the force from the collision, said Chief Allen Lawrence.

Struggling to free herself from the vehicle, the officer immediately realized that she had sustained multiple serious injuries. She continued unsuccessfully for some time to try and free herself from the burning vehicle. Suddenly the driver’s door was torn open by another motorist who stopped at the scene to help. That person pulled Toney from the burning car to safety where she began receiving medical care. She was later flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee where she stayed for several weeks due to the extent of injuries.

“To date, Breanna has spent several weeks in different hospitals and faced many challenges during those times,” said the police chief. “This event has and continues to impact her life in many ways. As she continues to recover from her injuries, her return to full duty as a police officer is an achievable goal, but still several months away. Had it not been for the efforts of the passing motorist that goal might not have been achievable at all.”

That passing motorist was Trevor Self of Mitchell County. On Tuesday, Lawrence presented a special award to Self from the Marion Police Department to recognize his heroic efforts on that day.

“Our agency and city will be forever grateful for his efforts on that day,” said Lawrence. “Had it not been for those actions the outcome of this incident could have been drastically different.”

During Tuesday’s meeting, members of the Marion City Council and City Manager Bob Boyette commended Self’s actions on that day. Officer Toney was originally scheduled to attend Tuesday’s meeting and thank him in person. But she was not able to attend because of a health concern she had on Tuesday.

Later that evening, the council agreed to adjourn in honor of Trevor Self.