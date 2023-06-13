Last month, a Marion man was charged by police officers with a variety of drug-related offenses.

On Friday, May 19, officers with the Marion Police Department responded to 100 Seagle St. in Marion due to information being received that Marcus Pendley, 33, was at the location. Officers were attempting to locate Pendley, who had active warrants for his arrest for failing to appear for court, according to a news release.

Pendley was in a separate structure on the property, and placed under arrest without incident. While being searched, a pistol was found in his waistband along with $2,860 in cash. There was a bag found with Pendley that contained other narcotics and narcotic paraphernalia, which has been submitted to the North Carolina State Crime Lab for analysis.

Sgt. Matt Huggins arrested and charged Pendley with the following:

One count — trafficking in amphetamine

One count — trafficking in opium or heroin

One count — possession of methamphetamine

One count — felony possession of Schedule II controlled substance

One count — possession of stolen firearm

One count — possession of firearm by felon

One count — simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance

One count — possession of drug paraphernalia

Pendley was placed in the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $230,000 bond, according to the news release.