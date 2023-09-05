The Marion Police Department is awaiting the autopsy results from two unexplained deaths that have happened recently.

On Tuesday, July 25, officers with the Marion Police Department responded to 595 E. Court St. for a welfare check to see if a person living there is doing well or in need of assistance. The officers could not reach anyone at the residence and it appeared that nobody was at home. While on the scene, officers were met by family members who did not have access to the residence, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

The Marion police officers were told that there could be someone inside the house who needed around-the-clock care. The officers were able to get inside the house. There, they found the body of Kristin Rutherford, 27, with no one else at the residence. Through family members and witness statements, officers learned that Rutherford had cerebral palsy and needed extensive in-home care to ensure her wellbeing and safety.

The person who was responsible for that wellbeing and safety was Rutherford’s older sister, Casie Lynne McCartha. The 34-year-old McCartha also lived at 595 E. Court St. but she was not present at the scene, The McDowell News reported.

Two days later, Marion police officers along with officers from the Asheville Police Department located and arrested McCartha. The Marion Police Department had secured a felony warrant for McCartha for concealing the death of her sister. McCartha was located staying at the Best Western Hotel on Tunnel Road in Asheville. McCartha’s 3-year-old juvenile daughter was in her custody and was unharmed.

McCartha was taken into custody without incident and transported to the McDowell County Courthouse for processing. She was placed into the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $10,000 bond, according to a previous story.

In July, Chief Allen Lawrence said his department still sought answers to the questions involved in this case. “Hopefully those answers will come from the autopsy report when we receive it,” Lawrence told The McDowell News in July. “There are no other charges at this point, but we are still investigating this case and working with our District Attorney's office.”

On Tuesday, Investigative Lt. Rusty Jenkins gave The McDowell News an update on this case.

Since her original charges, McCartha has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child abuse. These charges were stemming from the continued investigation. She was served with those charges and has bonded out of jail, according to Jenkins.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and I would not be able to comment at this time concerning further charges,” he added.

As to the cause of death for Rutherford, the autopsy report is not available at this time and the Marion Police Department has been informed that it could be a while longer due to the backlog. The house at 595 E. Court St. was released back to its owner, according to Jenkins.

Update of body found

In another case, the Marion Police Department, likewise, is awaiting the autopsy results from the death of a man whose body was found last week on Hankins Road. They cannot release the man’s name at this time.

At 6:49 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, McDowell Emergency Medical Services received a call about a male lying on the side of the road on Hankins Road near the intersection of U.S. 221 Business. Upon arrival, a white male was found deceased, according to a previous story by The McDowell News.

The Marion Police Department is conducting an investigation into the man’s death. An autopsy is being conducted at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem to provide further details as to the cause of death.

On Tuesday, Jenkins said the Marion Police Department has reached out to the next of kin. However, their calls and messages have not been returned. The deceased was a white male, aged 41. The male did not have a full-time address.

The police said they won’t be able to release the name of the deceased man until the next of kin are notified.