Marion police arrest Union Mills man, seize drugs and more than $16,000

A Union Mills man faces drug charges and a gun-related offense after a traffic stop by Marion Police.
On Friday, Aug. 7, Cpl. Zac Wilson of the Marion Police Department stopped a Ford Mustang operated by Wesley Clayton Rhom, 31 of Union Mills.
The vehicle Rhom was operating was displaying a fictitious registration plate and did not have valid vehicle insurance, according to a news release.
The Ford Mustang was towed from the location.
During an inventory search, Cpl. Wilson discovered a firearm inside the vehicle. Rhom, who is a convicted felon, is not allowed to possess a gun. He was arrested. As the search of the vehicle continued, Cpl. Wilson discovered $16,586 as well as narcotics.
Rhom was charged with possession of firearm by felon. Investigator Eric Rodriguez was called to the scene, and charges are pending as related to the drugs. The Marion Police Department seized the $16,586 found in the car.
