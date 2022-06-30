Marion police arrest suspect in vehicle break-ins

The Marion Police Department made an arrest and recovered property from a series of vehicle break-ins in the downtown area. Now they are hoping they can match the property with its rightful owner.

During the weekend of Saturday, June 11, a number of vehicles in residential areas of downtown Marion were broken into. Of the 17 vehicles involved, all were left unlocked, which allowed the offender access.

Sgt. Matt Huggins received information from one of the 14 victims which led him to a person who had purchased an item from the suspect. During this encounter, information was obtained that the item had been purchased from Josh Chilcote, a 34-year-old white male, and where he could be found, according to a news release.

Sgt. Huggins made contact with Chilcote and while speaking with him, it was determined that property in his possession was consistent with items removed from the vehicles involved. Chilcote was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property. He was placed in the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $25,000 bond. A booking photo was not available at deadline.

Sgt. Rick Gutierrez was assigned this case for investigation and after collaborating with Sgt. Huggins and speaking with Chilcote, Sgt. Gutierrez charged him with the following crimes:

• 17 counts of breaking and entering (motor vehicle)

• Two counts of felony larceny

• Two counts of felony breaking and entering

• 15 counts of misdemeanor larceny

Chilcote received an additional $116,000 secured bond and remains in the custody of the McDowell County Jail.

Some of the items taken from these crimes were retrieved from a location that Chilcote was occupying. In total, $5,506 of reported property was taken in these incidents and $2,343 in property was recovered, according to the news release.

A large amount of unclaimed property is still being held at the Marion Police Department. If you have been a victim of a vehicle break-in prior to the weekend of June 11 and have had property taken, contact Sgt. Rick Gutierrez at 828-652-5205 to speak with him.