Marion police arrest man after standoff Friday evening
  • Updated
Marion police officers took a man into custody after a standoff Friday evening on Rutherford Road.

Friday evening, officers with the Marion Police Department were called to respond to 619 Rutherford Road because of a man inside the home who had active warrants for his arrest. The man who had active warrants is Jacob Daniel Cordell of 88 Riverview Drive, Marion. This was the second time officers responded to 619 Rutherford Road on Friday. The first was for domestic related arguing among the people occupying the home, according to a news release.

Once officers arrived on scene, they saw a female exiting the home. She informed officers that Cordell had ran upstairs inside the home. When officers asked the female if he had weapons inside the residence, they were told that Cordell had possible access to weapons.

Officers then backed away from the home and set up a perimeter. During the standoff, traffic on Rutherford Road was rerouted. The Marion Police Department and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Teams entered the home to search for Cordell. He was located inside of a bedroom closet and was taken into custody without incident. There were no weapons found in the home, according to the news release.

Cordell was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance, felony probation violation, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and resisting, obstruction and delaying an officer. He was placed in the custody of the McDowell County Jail under a $74,000 bond.

The Marion Police Department thanked the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Fire Department for their assistance in this incident, according to the news release.

