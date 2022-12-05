Marion pedestrian hit by car in November dies of injuries

A Marion pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle last month died of his injuries.

On the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 8 at or around 6:47 p.m., a motor vehicle collision occurred on Leach Street involving a pedestrian.

Kay Crisp, 72, of Marion was driving her 2008 Cadillac east on Leach Street when she struck Noah Hughes, 47, of Marion, who was walking in the roadway.

Marion police officers determined Hughes was walking with the flow of traffic. He was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville where he was listed in critical condition, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

During the next three weeks, Hughes’ medical condition did not improve and he was transferred to Hospice care, while remaining at Mission Hospital. Hughes was removed from life support equipment and he died of his injuries on Friday, police said Monday.

The collision report and the related information will be turned over to the District Attorney’s office for review. At this time, there are no charges filed in this matter, according to the news release.