Marion online auction company participates in holiday charity event with special guitars

An online auction company in Marion is participating in a special charity event just in time for Christmas and the deadline is Friday.

Bigfoot Auction Co. is a family-owned business that specializes in online auctions. The business, which started in September 2021, accepts new and vintage items on consignment as well as estates. Bobbie Laws, her husband Eddie Laws, son Michael Rose and grandson Philip Rose are the family members working in the business.

Bigfoot Auction is based in a section of the old Coca-Cola bottling plant building at 355 E. Court St. in Marion. However, people do not go there for the auctions since they are held online. To bid on an item with Bigfoot Auction, you need to visit www.bigfootauction.hibid.com.

For this Christmas season, Bigfoot Auction Co. is hosting a charity sale of two high quality guitars, one acoustic and one electric.

The money raised from the sale of these guitars will go to two worthy nationwide charities for our military veterans and the families of fallen first responders.

The money raised by the sale of the acoustic guitar will be going to Guitars 4 Vets, which is an organization that helps veterans deal with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by receiving and learning to play the guitar, according to the online auction site.

Guitars 4 Vets is a 501(c)3 non-profit that is “dedicated to providing relief to struggling veterans through the healing power of music and community,” according to its website.

The acoustic guitar was donated by Rudder Guitars and was built by the legendary instrument maker R.W. “Bob” Watson of Granite Falls, according to a news release.

The money made from the sale of the electric guitar will go to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a charity organization that since Sept. 11, 2001 has provided mortgage free homes to families of Gold Star and fallen first responders and building accessible homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. The serial number on the electric guitar is TT 2297 representing the twin towers and the 2,297 people who died on that horrific day, according to the online auction site.

This guitar is from renowned guitar maker Eric Gale of Freestyle Guitars and all proceeds from its sale will go to Tunnel to Towers, according to the news release.

Both guitars have been signed by “Dukes of Hazzard” actor and singer John Schneider and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is also a political commentator. Together, they recorded the song called “A Guitar for Christmas.” The video for the song can be seen on YouTube.

You can also see the video and bid on the guitars by going to www.centerstagenc.com/aguitarforchristmas.

The bidding for the auction started on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and it will conclude this Friday, Dec. 16.

Each guitar has a suggested retail value of over $2,500. The auction will end in time for the guitar to be sent to winner to receive it before Christmas, according to the news release.

Bigfoot Auction Co. in Marion became involved with this fund-raiser because the song’s writer, Ken Onstad, is one of their customers, said Bobbie Laws.

Onstad lives in Newton. He came up with the idea for the fund-raiser, co-wrote the song with John McGill and then got in touch with Center Stage NC, a Lincolnton-based entertainment company which produced the song and its video.

Huckabee and Schneider recorded “A Guitar for Christmas” in Nashville, Tenn. and other musicians were added to the recording at Center Stage NC in Lincolnton. Guitar Wishes, a store in Lincolnton, donated the two guitars, said Onstad.

“This is our first project and it’s turned out to be a beauty,” said Onstad to The McDowell News. “I think it’s been a good project all around.”

One of the guitars is now at Center Stage NC while the other is located in Nashville. By the end of the online auction on Friday, they will have new owners and money will be donated to two worthy causes.

On Saturday, Huckabee and Schneider performed the song live on Huckabee’s show and did an interview. It was seen by 1.6 million viewers, said Roger Calhoun with Center Stage NC.

Bobbie Laws said she and her family were excited to be chosen as the auction company for this fund-raiser.

“We are just thrilled to be a part of it and raise money for those two charities,” she said to The McDowell News. “We cut down our percentage so more would go to the charities.”

“We were so happy to partner up with (Bigfoot Auction) on this project,” said Calhoun.