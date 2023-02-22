On Tuesday, Marion City Council heard a presentation about new electric vehicle chargers in Marion.

City Manager Bob Boyette said he and County Manager Ashley Wooten have looked at options regarding more chargers for electric vehicles in the community. Some of the chargers that are here already no longer operate or they don’t work with other electric vehicles like a Tesla.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city officials heard a presentation from Katelyn Smith and Izzy Norman with the Foothills Regional Commission.

With EV technology, level two chargers are best suited to public areas where owners can allow for their vehicles to charge for two to four hours at a time. Level three fast chargers can charge a vehicle in 30 minutes and therefore belong near main highways, according to the presentation.

The two identified locations for new level two chargers include Marion’s South Main Street parking lot next to Phillips Financial and the public parking lot in front of Mica Town Brewing. For level three fast chargers, the proposed locations include the parking lot at McDowell Technical Community College and the McDowell County Board of Elections parking lot.

To pay for this, the N.C. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment (NEVI) plan provides $109 million to create a reliable EV charging network. A phase of this program includes Interstate 40 in McDowell. Also, $1 million from Volkswagen has been allocated for the installation of more level two chargers. Those installed on government-owned property are eligible for a rebate of up to $5,000 per charging port.

After hearing from Smith and Norman, council voted to adopt this plan.

“That doesn’t mean we are actually going to do it,” said Little. “It means we are starting the process.”

Economic activity

Council heard the October-December report from the Marion Business Association. President Lauren Mathews gave the report. During that time, Marion added new businesses: the Maki Bowl, the OG Shop (with three upstairs apartments that are all occupied), Hopscotch Health and the Roaming Buffalo Outpost. Two businesses closed: Condrey Heating & AC and Bubbly’s. Smokey Ques and Barefoot Baby relocated to new buildings. Highway 55 plans to build a new building beside the Waffle House on Sugar Hill Road. Sukura Japanese Ramen will open in the former Highway 55 location. Toothland Medical Complex has submitted plans for four medical offices on Sugar Hill Road.

In other business, council:

• Approved the purchase of a new front-end loader for the Sanitation Department. City staff recommended the purchase of a New Way Mammoth 40 Yard front-end loader on a 2023 Peterbilt 540 chassis at $359,532.36. The purchase will be financed over a seven-year term at a rate of 3.75%.

• Adjourned the meeting in memory of retired Trooper Carroll Kirkpatrick and retired MTCC librarian and longtime civic leader Sharon Smith, both of whom passed away recently.