Marion, Old Fort to hold annual Independence Day parades, fireworks

Both Marion and Old Fort will celebrate our nation’s birthday this weekend with the annual Independence Day celebration.

Last year, both towns did not hold Fourth of July celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the parades and fireworks are coming back with a big bang.

Because the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, local Independence Day events will take place mostly on Saturday, July 3.

In Old Fort, free ice cream, watermelon slices and live bluegrass music will be the highlights of the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center’s annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday.

The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort. The museum will be open during the event for visitors to enjoy its gift shop and free exhibitions, including its newest exhibit, “Udderly Intriguing: Dairy Farming in Western North Carolina.”

The museum’s staff and members of its Friends group annually host the ice cream social on or near the Fourth of July holiday to express gratitude to the community for its continuing support of Mountain Gateway Museum, according to a news release.