Marion, Old Fort to hold annual Independence Day parades, fireworks

Both Marion and Old Fort will celebrate our nation’s birthday this weekend with the annual Independence Day celebration.
Last year, both towns did not hold Fourth of July celebrations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the parades and fireworks are coming back with a big bang.
Because the Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, local Independence Day events will take place mostly on Saturday, July 3.
In Old Fort, free ice cream, watermelon slices and live bluegrass music will be the highlights of the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center’s annual Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social on Saturday.
The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on the museum’s grounds at the intersection of Catawba Avenue and Water Street in Old Fort. The museum will be open during the event for visitors to enjoy its gift shop and free exhibitions, including its newest exhibit, “Udderly Intriguing: Dairy Farming in Western North Carolina.”
The museum’s staff and members of its Friends group annually host the ice cream social on or near the Fourth of July holiday to express gratitude to the community for its continuing support of Mountain Gateway Museum, according to a news release.
Beginning at 2 p.m., the museum’s staff and volunteers will begin serving scoops of free vanilla ice cream (with a variety of toppings) and slices of watermelon at the museum’s gazebo. The food will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the town of Old Fort’s annual 4th of July parade starts at 4 p.m. — or until supplies run out, whichever comes first.
Possum Creek, a local bluegrass band, will perform on the museum’s front porch from 2 to 4 p.m. during the social. The public is invited to bring a lawn chair or spread a blanket on the ground to sit and enjoy the food and music, and to view the parade.
Parade participants will begin lining up at Old Fort Elementary School at 3 p.m. The parade will proceed from the school up Catawba Avenue past the museum and turn right onto East Main Street. The parade will be held in memory of the late Pat Piercy, who organized the event for many years.
For more information about Mountain Gateway Museum’s Fourth of July Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social or other programs and exhibitions at the museum, please call 828-668-9259 or visit its Website at www.mgmnc.org
In addition, the rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the rodeo grounds on Catawba River Road. Old Fort’s fireworks will held on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. or at dusk.
Marion will celebrate Independence Day on Saturday with its parade, street dance and fireworks.
The city of Marion and Marion Business Association are making plans for the annual Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 3. Due to the heat of the day, the event will begin with the parade at 6 p.m.
The parade marshals will be McDowell County veterans. All veterans are encouraged to participate. Army veteran and civic leader Frank Dean will be grand marshal.
Parade line-up will be in the parking lots of First Bank, Wells Fargo and Bank of America. Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. Show pride with your red, white and blue decorations. “Anything That Rolls” will line up at Bank of America parking lot. Helmets are required.
Little Miss McDowell Gianah Rometti will perform after the parade.
At 7 p.m., Gotcha Groove takes the stage. Playing all the classics you know and love, including Motown, soul, classic rock, blues, funk and pop this band will make it difficult for you to keep your seat, according to the news release.
Ric Luther and Greg Conley’s vocals are spine tingling. On the guitar and adding vocals is Johnny House with Steve Sheppard on bass guitar and vocals. Joe Deodato and Scott Eggert lend their vocals and add keyboards to the band. Bringing in the horn section is Kevin Condrey on the trombone, Jeff Rhinehart adds the saxophone, and Kendra Williford brings in the trumpet. Bobby Pearson rounds out the band on drums, percussion and vocals.
The band will play the music made famous by great groups such as The Four Tops, The Temptations, Gladys Knigh and the Pips, Prince, David Bowie, Boston, Chicago and Earth, Wind and Fire. They will also pay tribute to some more of today’s musicians like Bruno Mars.
“We do a little bit of everything,” said lead singer Ric Luther.
Gotcha Groove performs all over western North Carolina and it is a regional favorite corporate party band. So bring your dancing shoes, you do not want to miss this great band.
Fun foods and beverages will be available and there will be free inflatables for the kids.
Serving your favorite foods will be our local downtown restaurants, taprooms or breweries: Burrito Bros., Refinery 13, Mica Town Brewing, Artesana Ice Cream, McDowell Local, Spillway Bridge & Company, Crabby Abby’s, Mulligan Mack’s After 5, Bubblys, Scoop Ice Cream, Taylors Brewing, Feisty Goldfish, Keeper’s Cut Meadery, Toonez Chop House and The Marion Wing Factory.
The evening will conclude with fireworks at 9:45 p.m. They will be shot from the recreation field on West Court Street. Due to fallout from fireworks, no one will be allowed in the area around the ball field.
Bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of fun with your friends and neighbors. Due to street closure, seating for the fireworks show is available in the street on West Court Street. The hill gives a great view of the fireworks show.
For more information, contact the Marion Business Association at 828-652-2215 or follow at MBA on Facebook.