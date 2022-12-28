Marion, Old Fort set to ring in 2023 on New Year’s Eve

Both Marion and Old Fort will ring out the old year of 2022 and ring in the new year of 2023 Saturday night.

The Marion Rotary Club’s New Year’s Eve celebration will take place downtown on Saturday evening. As in years past, Marion will celebrate the arrival of the new year with the gold nugget drop at midnight. It is considered one of the most unique New Year’s Eve events in the Southeast, according to a news release.

This year’s festivities will kick off on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. with the Resolution Run 5K. Participants can register for this race at runsignup.com or the day of the event between 6:30-8:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to McDowell Trails Association’s Revive the Peavine Trail Capital Campaign. Cost is $40 per participant, according to the news release.

Starting at 9 p.m., visitors can enjoy live music from DJ Doonie, a Family Fun Zone sponsored by the Corpening Memorial YMCA, and carriage rides through downtown Marion. Carriage rides are $5 per adult and $3 per child.

Visitors can also sign up between 9-9:30 p.m. for a free New Year’s Eve Scavenger Hunt sponsored by Joanne Howle Realty brokered by EXP.

At registration, participants will be asked to download the app Goosechase and type in the event’s details. They’ll then have from the point they register to 11 p.m. to find a variety of items located around town. The top-ranking players will receive a prize for their efforts.

McDowell County history enthusiasts Chuck Abernathy and Jim Williams will lead an Urban Hike starting at 9:30 p.m. This hike will lead participants down Main Street and through nearby neighborhoods where they can learn more about Marion’s historic homes and rich history. This hike leaves from the Wells Fargo parking lot at 145 N. Main St.

There is no fee for this Urban Hike, but participants are asked to make a monetary donation to Marion Rotary Club. Donation funds will be used for Rotary’s many community service projects.

Various shops, restaurants and breweries will be open downtown during this event, making perfect pit stops for visitors wanting to make the most out of the last day of 2022.

A few minutes before midnight, New Year’s Eve revelers can gather around the oversized gold nugget created by Turtle Laboratories in Marion and prepare to experience this one-of-a-kind New Year’s Eve countdown, according to the news release.

As the seconds wind down to midnight, spectators can count down from 10 and watch the nugget slowly descend from a crane into a large pot of gold. Special gold-colored tokens have been made this year to surround the pot of gold. These tokens feature an imprint of the gold nugget and will be available for the first 1,000 people at the gold nugget drop. Gold tokens will surround the pot of gold.

As of Wednesday, weather forecasters were calling for rain on Saturday. Landdis Hollifield, public information officer for the city, said at this point on Wednesday, everything is still on for New Year’s Eve. “Please note that if it does rain, the inflatables and some of the planned activities in the kid zone will not be able to occur,” she said Wednesday morning.

The city of Marion began its New Year’s Eve Gold Nugget Drop in 2009 as a nod to McDowell County’s gold heritage. Many people do not realize it, but the gold rush in the United States actually started in western North Carolina. McDowell County, where the city of Marion and North Carolina Gold Foundation is located, played an integral part in that history.

The New Year’s Eve Celebration is a collaboration between the Rotary Club of Marion, city of Marion and other community organizations and businesses.

For additional information on this unique event, in the city that celebrates Bigfoot every May, visit www.facebook.com/NYEInMarionNC/.

In Old Fort

Not to be outdone, Old Fort will have its second New Year’s Eve celebration Saturday night as well. And this event will kick off the yearlong 150th anniversary celebration of Old Fort as a town.

Last year, Old Fort held its first New Year’s Eve celebration as town residents welcomed 2022. Saturday night, the town will have its second one as it welcomes the new year of 2023.

The fun starts at 8 p.m. at the Arrowhead Monument, according to organizer Doug McCraw. A poster for the event erroneously said the event started at 9 p.m.

Old Fort’s New Year’s Eve party will feature face painting, a doggie costume contest and two free bouncy houses and free train rides for the young ones. There will be games like corn hole and buckets ball. Music will be provided by Encore Events and there will be free games in The Game Zone.

Carolina Dance Company will present dance and aerial performances. Food trucks will be on hand and Black Beary’s Café will be open for hungry patrons, according to a poster.

All of these events are free except for the food, said McCraw.

The New Year’s Eve celebration in Old Fort will happen rain or shine. “We are going to do our best to do the best show we can, rain or shine,” McCraw told The McDowell News.

Old Fort’s New Year’s Eve event will kick off a series of celebrations for the town’s 150th anniversary.

Due to a family emergency, the McDowell County Historical Society will not hold the previously scheduled ghost walks in Marion and Old Fort on New Year’s Eve. Historical Society members will seek to refund the money to those who have already bought tickets to these events, said Patti Smith Holda, co-director of the Historical Society.