Marion, Old Fort library branches host in-person Story Time for preschoolers

It’s Entomology Season: Time to earn a new badge with ecoEXPLORE

Students interested in science can delve into the uncharted worlds of their own backyard while helping real scientists all over the world as part of a new program called ecoEXPLORE.

The Old Fort Library has teamed up the North Carolina Arboretum to bring this program to McDowell County students of all ages. They offer two backpacks for check out that include a trail camera, butterfly net, binoculars, hand lense and a bird call.

EcoEXPLORE stands for Experiences Promoting Learning Outdoors for Research and Education, and is an incentive-based citizen science program for children in grades K-8. Developed by the North Carolina Arboretum, this innovative pilot program combines science exploration with kid-friendly technology to foster a fun learning environment for children, while encouraging them to explore the outdoors and participate in citizen science.

From August 31 to November 29, its entomology season.

Entomology is the study of insects. Insects are arthropods because they have no backbone but have jointed legs. They are separated from other arthropods because they have six legs and three main body parts.