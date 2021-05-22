Marion officials hold ribbon-cutting for new playground

On Saturday, the City of Marion officially celebrated the opening of the Marion Community Building Park with a ribbon-cutting event.

In attendance were city council members, city staff, members of the public and a representative from the North Carolina Division of Park and Recreation Trust Fund.

Mayor Steve Little officially started the event with a few words about the revamped park, which includes the new Swamp Fox Fort Playground.

The playground was specially designed for children of all abilities.

“Samantha and Louie Parrow were a large part of this process,” said Little. “The city intended to fix up the playground, but Samantha encouraged us to make sure this playground was accessible for people of all abilities.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Equipment on the playground includes a rock-n-raft, which lets children of all abilities pretend they’re on a boat, hopscotch rocks, talking flowers that are accessible for those with disabilities and a Swamp Fox Fort featuring a slide and more.

These playground items were meticulously chosen to inspire kids to use their imaginations and enjoy collaborative play.