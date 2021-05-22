Marion officials hold ribbon-cutting for new playground

On Saturday, the City of Marion officially celebrated the opening of the Marion Community Building Park with a ribbon-cutting event.
In attendance were city council members, city staff, members of the public and a representative from the North Carolina Division of Park and Recreation Trust Fund.
Mayor Steve Little officially started the event with a few words about the revamped park, which includes the new Swamp Fox Fort Playground.
The playground was specially designed for children of all abilities.
“Samantha and Louie Parrow were a large part of this process,” said Little. “The city intended to fix up the playground, but Samantha encouraged us to make sure this playground was accessible for people of all abilities.”
Equipment on the playground includes a rock-n-raft, which lets children of all abilities pretend they’re on a boat, hopscotch rocks, talking flowers that are accessible for those with disabilities and a Swamp Fox Fort featuring a slide and more.
These playground items were meticulously chosen to inspire kids to use their imaginations and enjoy collaborative play.
“This is a space designed for children of all abilities,” said City of Marion Planning and Development Director Heather Cotton. “It provides an area for children with a diverse range of abilities to play together in the same space and develop an awareness and respect of one another.”
North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund Member Beth Heile noted how proud McDowell County residents should be of the new Swamp Fox Fort Playground and its accessibility.
“It’s a real statement to see so many kids out here playing and having a good time,” said Heile. “I want to commend you on the amazing job that you have done. I know you are very proud.”
The new playground was built with funds from the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Connect NC Bond Funding, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust, the city of Marion and McDowell County Interagency Coordinating Council. Lush Balloons, of Morganton, donated a balloon arch for the ribbon cutting.