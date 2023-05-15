A Marion native who has co-authored two books that are decidedly negative about the Duke University Blue Devils and decidedly supportive of the University of North Carolina Tar Heels is coming back to his hometown for a special book signing event.

Andy Bagwell will be available Thursday at Mica Town Brewing in Marion to sign copies of his books “Duke Sucks: A Completely Even-handed, Unbiased Investigation into the Most Evil Team on Planet Earth” and the follow-up “Duke Still Sucks: More Completely Unbiased Thoughts About the Most Evil Team on Planet Earth.” He co-wrote them with fellow Tar Heel fan Reed Tucker.

As you can tell already, these books have certain viewpoint about the Duke Blue Devil basketball team but they are also a humorous look at the legendary UNC-Duke basketball rivalry. It’s a good bet that Duke fans would not be buying copies but Tar Heel fans will get a kick out of these works. Bagwell told The McDowell News the story behind how they came to be.

“I’ll go back in time a bit to tell you the history of how we got here to the release of the sequel earlier this year,” he said. “Back in 2010, my coauthor and I, Reed Tucker, were doing a podcast about UNC basketball. We used to end every episode with ‘This Week’s Reason Why Duke Sucks’ and would do a bit about Duke. Over the years, we collected quite a list.”

In 2011, Tucker, a professional writer who wrote for The New York Post, had the idea to write a book based on their podcast.

“So, we started putting all of the previous Duke Hate to paper and sent out a book proposal,” Bagwell told The McDowell News. “Lo and behold, we had a publisher pick it up and the first book, ‘Duke Sucks’ was born. It was released in February of 2012 and we thought we would be thrilled if we sold a few dozen copies to our friends. But much to our surprise, it went ‘viral’ and took on a life of its own.”

Two years later, Bagwell and Tucker got an email from a film producer asking if they would be interested in being interviewed for a film about Christian Laettner, who was the star player for the Duke Blue Devils in the national championship teams in 1991 and 1992. He’s also inspired a lot of hatred from fans of opposing teams.

That film turned out to be ESPN’s 30 for 30 movie: “I Hate Christian Laettner.”

“They came to my house, interviewed me and I ended up being in the film quite a bit,” Bagwell said. “I ended up going to the premiere in New York City and meeting Laettner. Needless to say, that film release gave me a good bit of notoriety. And it really helped book sales as well.”

By the way, Bagwell was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1988 to 1992. Those were the same years that Laettner played for Duke so Bagwell’s hatred for the team in Durham came easily, he said.

Over the years, every time something would happen with Duke, Bagwell and Tucker would say to each other that ‘that will go in the sequel.'”

“And we had a lot of material,” he added. “Grayson Allen. Zion Williamson. And the list goes on.”

When longtime Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski announced his retirement, Bagwell and Tucker decided it was time for a follow-up.

“And the way it ended, with UNC beating Coach K in his final game in Cameron and again in the Final Four for his last game, Reed and I felt like the Basketball Gods were telling us we had to write the sequel,” he said.

The new book picks up where the last one left off. Bagwell and Tucker looked at everything that has happened since 2012. They wrote three chapters on Grayson Allen, Zion Williamson and Coach K’s retirement tour.

“And we took a hard look at the UNC/Duke rivalry during the K era and ask ‘Is the rivalry dead?’” he said.

They also dedicated a chapter to the behind-the-scenes adventure of being on the ESPN film about Laettner.

“Early reviews and sales have been great,” he said. “We were the No. 1 new release in all basketball books on Amazon when the book was released in February 2023.”

Bagwell, who lives in Cary, told The McDowell News that he is very much forward to coming back to his hometown of Marion and having a book-signing here. The event at Mica Town Brewing in downtown Marion will occur from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. In addition, Bagwell will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Rotary Club meeting at the Marion Community Building.

“I’ve done a couple of other book signings and really wanted to come back to Marion to show my appreciation for all of my friends and family in town that have been so supportive over the years,” he said. “Marion holds a special place in my heart and I'm really looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces on Thursday.”

He added if people have already bought either book and want it signed they are welcome to bring it. “However, I will have plenty of books for sale on site,” he added. “Both the new book and the original and I will be there to sign.”