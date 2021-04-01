 Skip to main content
Marion native Roy Williams named new county Parks & Rec director
Marion native Roy Williams named new county Parks & Rec director

On Monday, July 18, 2011 UNC Men’s Basketball Coach Roy Williams and city of Marion officials unveiled the new marker placed in front of the Marion City Hall at a dedication ceremony. The marker states that Williams was born in Marion.

Happy April Fools Day, everyone! We wish the best to retiring UNC Coach Roy Williams, who was born in Marion, in whatever he does in the future. (And we do think he would make a pretty good Parks & Rec director the county is searching for.) Click here to see the story of a dedication to a marker to Williams in Marion in 2011.

