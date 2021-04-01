Marion native Roy Williams named new county Parks & Rec director

STAFF
Happy April Fools Day, everyone! We wish the best to retiring UNC Coach Roy Williams, who was born in Marion, in whatever he does in the future. (And we do think he would make a pretty good Parks & Rec director the county is searching for.) Click here to see the story of a dedication to a marker to Williams in Marion in 2011.
