 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion native receives UPS Scholarship
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Marion native receives UPS Scholarship

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
award-2648055_1920.jpg

 Marion native Andreya Jacobs, a freshman at Belmont Abbey College, has received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, DC.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 in these scholarships to 36 low-income, first generation, minority, and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Jacobs is a first-generation college student.

“We deeply appreciate the continuation of the scholarship support made possible by the UPS Foundation established in 1953 and the distribution of these funds through Council of Independent College for a student attending each of NCICU’s 36 independent colleges and universities,” said NCICU president, Hope Williams. “Providing educational opportunities for students, who may be the first in their families to go to college, will have a significant impact on the next generation of leaders.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics