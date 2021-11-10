 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion native receives UPS scholarship
0 comments
top story editor's pick

Marion native receives UPS scholarship

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
111221-mmn-nws-scholarship-p1.jpg

Carla Lopez-Cervantes

 SUBMITTED

RALEIGH – Marion native Carla Lopez-Cervantes, a senior at Queens University of Charlotte majoring in Spanish, has received a $3,200 UPS Scholarship for the current academic year. The scholarship is provided by North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) through its national partner, the Council of Independent Colleges (CIC) in Washington, DC.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Nationally, CIC provided more than $1.4 million in student scholarships from the UPS Educational Endowment to support student success at private colleges and universities. This year, the NCICU awarded $115,200 in these scholarships to 36 low-income, first generation, minority, and new American students at private institutions across North Carolina. Lopez-Cervantes is a first-generation college student.

“We deeply appreciate the continuation of the scholarship support made possible by the UPS Foundation established in 1953 and the distribution of these funds through Council of Independent College for a student attending each of NCICU’s 36 independent colleges and universities,” said NCICU president, Hope Williams. “Providing educational opportunities for students, who may be the first in their families to go to college, will have a significant impact on the next generation of leaders.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McDowell Pets of the Week
Local News

McDowell Pets of the Week

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and …

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics