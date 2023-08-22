A Marion native has been honored with a prestigious fellowship at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, where he’s worked for many years as a surgical technologist.

On June 13, the Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins Hospital dedicated and celebrated the Stephanie Walker and Allen Forney Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery Fellowship. The fellowship, established in the 1990s, was recently renamed in honor of long-serving nursing staff members, Stephanie Walker and Allen Forney. Walker is a retired Johns Hopkins Hospital operating room nurse, and Forney currently works as a Johns Hopkins Hospital surgical technician. They have spent “a combined 80 years helping to advance the mission of patient care and discovery at Johns Hopkins, working alongside numerous surgical experts and surgeons-in-training during their careers,” according to a LinkedIn post.

A fellowship is a period of medical training that a physician, dentist or veterinarian may undertake after completing a specialty training program (residency). During this time, the physician is known as a fellow. Fellows are capable of acting as an attending physician or a consultant physician in the specialist field in which they were trained, such as internal medicine or pediatrics. After completing a fellowship in the relevant sub-specialty, the physician is permitted to practice without direct supervision by other physicians in that sub-specialty, such as cardiology or oncology, according to an article by Wikipedia.

A native of Marion, Forney moved to Baltimore in 1966. In May 1973, he started working at Johns Hopkins where he became a surgical technician the following year. He met his wife in 1979, got married in 1990 and now lives in southern Pennsylvania. He is a proud father of six children and grandfather to three with one more on the way. As a surgical technician at Johns Hopkins, Forney has worked in general surgery, neurology, cardiology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, pediatrics and urology. He was the first certified sterilization supervisor, overlooking the instrument tech room for the operating room. Forney worked as a scrub tech for Dr. John Cameron before making a transition to urology. He scrubbed on the first case in the Weinberg OR when it opened. Forney has travelled with Dr. Mohammed Allaf to perform robotic surgery in China and Saudi Arabia. He now leads the minimally invasive surgery training program for technicians, according to a program for the dedication ceremony.

“People ask me all the time ‘When are you going to retire?’ and I say ‘When I get tired and I’m not tired yet,’” said Forney in the June 13 ceremony’s program. “When you talk about family, Hopkins is family and a great place to work … I think it’s the best service to work in.”

He added “thanks and gratitude for all you have done for me, a poor boy from Marion, N.C., and for this great honor.”