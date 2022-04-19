Marion man wins $200,000 in N.C. lottery

So overcome with emotion that he couldn’t speak, Gregg Hensley of Marion said he had to just hand his phone to his wife so she could see the $200,000 prize that he won in a second-chance drawing.

Hensley, a 63-year-old woodworker, won the grand prize in the April 11 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawing, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I had to hold on to something I was so stunned,” Hensley said.

Hensley is no stranger to winning big prizes in lottery drawings. The second-chance win marks his third big win as he won $20,000 in a 2020 drawing and $10,000 in a drawing earlier this year.

“With as many folks who are entering drawings, to actually win one is hard to comprehend,” Hensley said, “so to actually win three, it’s mind boggling.”

Hensley arrived at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,020. He said he would like to buy a new truck and do some home repairs, according to the news release.

His win occurred in the first of four drawings in the Multiply the Cash second-chance promotion. His entry was picked from more than 1.4 million entries.

Players get a second-chance with their Multiply the Cash tickets by scanning them into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing. Each drawing offers a $200,000 prize, 10 $10,000 prizes and 50 $500 prizes. The date of the second drawing is June 8.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped McDowell County build the new Old Fort Elementary School. For details on other ways McDowell County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section, according to the news release.