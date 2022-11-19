Marion man killed after being stabbed, run over at Walmart parking lot, suspect still at large

A Marion man was killed after he was stabbed and run over in the Walmart parking lot and a suspect in this incident is still at large.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 a.m., officers with the Marion Police Department responded to Grandview Station Shopping Center, located at 2875 Sugar Hill Road in Marion, in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, of Marion had been critically injured in altercation involving a knife. Magana was found lying in the side parking lot of the shopping center near the grocery pickup area, according to a news release.

McDowell County EMS immediately began life saving measures on Magana. However those efforts were unsuccessful and he died at the scene. Investigators with the Marion Police Department, as well as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, began the process of working the crime scene to determine what took place.

Preliminary investigation into this incident has revealed that two vehicles with approximately nine people total, met in the parking lot of the shopping center. This meeting was apparently to settle an unknown dispute. During this encounter, several people exited a Ford pickup truck that Magana had arrived in, and confronted the other individuals in a Chevrolet pickup truck. Magana and others began to yell and bang on the Chevrolet truck that contained the suspect, later identified as Salvador Romero Magana. At that point, Alfredo Magana and a few others approached the driver’s side door of Salvador Magana’s truck and started a physical altercation through the window, according to the news release.

At some point in the altercation, Salvador Magana brandished a large knife while still seated in his vehicle and began stabbing Alfredo Magana. As Alfredo fell to the ground, Salvador fled the scene in the Chevrolet pickup truck. As he was attempting to leave, Salvador ran over Alfredo with his vehicle while he was lying on the ground. Salvador exited the parking lot and has not been seen since. It is unclear at this time what the argument and altercation was about between the individuals involved, according to the news release.

The Marion Police Department has secured second degree murder warrants for Salvador Romero Magana of Spruce Pine at this point in the investigation. He is 38-year-old Hispanic male and weighs 150 pounds and stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He may be operating a white Chevrolet Z-71 Silverado with an unknown tag number or direction of travel.

If anyone should come in contact with Salvador Romero Magana, they are to call 911, the Marion Police Department at 828-652-400, or their local law enforcement agency to report the sighting. Salvador Magana should not be approached, according to the news release.

The Marion Police Department would like to thank the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. Alcohol Law Enforcement for their assistance in this investigation, said Chief Allen Lawrence.