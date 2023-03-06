A Marion man who was charged in January after he led law enforcement officers on a vehicle and foot chase now faces new charges.

Detective Richard Pittman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Kenneth Brian Blalock of Marion with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking/entering and felony possession of stolen goods/property. Blalock was issued a $6,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, deputies responded to a suspicious person or vehicle in a driveway at a Marion residence. Stolen property from that residence was found in Blalock’s truck, initiating a short vehicle and foot chase. Blalock was taken into custody and detectives executed a search warrant on his truck. The search turned up more stolen items from a different residence in the same area. Locating these items solved an ongoing home break-in investigation.

At that time, Blalock was charged with possession of firearm by felon, felony possession of stolen goods/property, felony larceny after breaking/entering, felony breaking and or entering, misdemeanor resisting public officer and misdemeanor assault on a government official, according to a previous news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database shows Blalock has previous convictions for larceny, worthless checks, obtaining property by false pretense and credit card theft.