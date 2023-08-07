A Marion man was transported by helicopter to Mission Hospital in Asheville after he was injured in a wreck Saturday afternoon.

At 1:48 p.m. Saturday, Ethan Lee Silvers, 18, of 234 Roby Condrey Road in Marion, was traveling on Roby Conley Road when his 2003 Ford Ranger truck rolled over. Silvers was pinned inside the truck.

Trooper J.L. Sanders of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said Silvers was travelling too fast for the curve in the road and this caused his truck to roll over.

Personnel from McDowell EMS, Marion Fire Department, Pleasant Gardens Fire & Rescue and McDowell Rescue Squad responded to the crash.

MAMA helicopter was called to the scene and Silvers was airlifted with serious injuries to Mission Trauma Center in Asheville. He was alert when he was loaded onto MAMA, said Sanders.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. Sanders said Silvers was charged with exceeding a safe speed.