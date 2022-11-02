 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man goes to prison for theft of pop-up camper

A Marion man charged with the theft of a pop-up camper will spend the next two years in prison after his case was recently heard in McDowell County Superior Court.

John Harold Daniels III, 49, of Kevin's Court, Marion, was found guilty of felony conversion, obtaining property by false pretense and felony larceny. He was sentenced 20 to 33 months in jail. He was given credit for 33 days time served.

In July, McDowell deputies charged Daniels III after a McDowell resident reported the theft of a pop-up camper, valued at $5,000, from her property in Nebo in November 2021. An investigation revealed Daniels III was responsible for stealing the camper which has since been recovered, according to a news release during his arrest. Daniels III was located and arrested on June 27.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, Daniels III has previous convictions for rape, indecent liberties with a child, failure to register as a sex offender, multiple breaking and entering vehicles, forgery, speeding to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue light and siren and credit card theft.

The following cases were heard in McDowell County Superior Court during the week of Aug, 22, 2022:

● Jennifer Angelina Alley, 33, of Apache Path, Marion, was found guilty of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay $130 for a court-appointed attorney. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

● Mildred Elaine Bollinger, 52, of Newton Drive, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $650. Given credit for 68 days time served. Must pay court costs.

● Christopher Aaron Boone, 26, of Boone, was found guilty of discharging weapon into an occupied dwelling. Sentenced 72-99 months in prison. Given credit for 157 days time served. Must pay $680 for a court-appointed attorney.

● Ginger Lee Burleson, 49, of Tennessee, was found guilty of felony possession of marijuana. Must serve 30 months of supervised probation. Must perform 30 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

● Jeffrey Ray Elkins, 35, of Barnes Road, Marion, was found guilty of possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine. Must serve 30 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

● Kelsey England, 42, of Hickory, was found guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to deliver cocaine. Must serve 48 months supervised probation. Must pay court costs.

● Alexander Hakeem Hardy, 25, of Dawn Drive, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $195. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

● Randy Audwin Hooper Jr., 32, of Nebo School Road, Nebo, was found guilty of felony possession of cocaine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $130. Must perform 48 hours of community service. Must pay court costs.

● David Steven Hylemon, 41, of Faith Baptist Church, Marion, was found guilty of accessory after the fact to attempted murder. Sentenced 44 to 65 months in prison. Given credit for 546 days time served.

● Miranda Nicole Mangiafico, 40, of Lackey Town Road, Old Fort, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 12 months supervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay court costs. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $130.

● Adam Timothy Mitchell, 27, of N.C. 226 South, Marion, was found guilty of possession of methamphetamine. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay $65 for a court-appointed attorney. Must pay court costs.

● Deidre Diane Pearson, 43, of Mooresboro, was found guilty of aiding and abetting a criminal enterprise. Sentenced 50-72 months in jail. Given credit for 1,069 days time served.

● Dawn Cody Riddle, 51, of Spaulding Road, Marion, was found guilty of attempted trafficking of methamphetamine by transportation and possession o9f a schedule II controlled substance. Sentenced 19-32 months in jail. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $260. Must pay court costs.

● Donnie Allen Robinson, 38, of Jakes Branch Road, Marion, was found guilty of felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin. Must serve 24 months supervised probation. Must perform 24 hours of community service. Must pay a court-appointed attorney $130. Must pay court costs.

