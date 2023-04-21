A Marion man has been charged with sexual abuse of a child.

Detective Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 64-year-old David Leroy Mitchell of Marion with three counts of felonious statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. Mitchell was issued a $600,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, March 28, deputies responded to a Marion residence for the possible sexual assault of an underage female. An investigation led to the abuse charges against Mitchell.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety showed no previous convictions.