On Friday, June 2, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Marion residence to a report of an assault. Signs of assault on the female victim were evident upon arrival, according to a MCSO press release. The victim stated she awoke to find 38-year-old Anthony Paul Styles, who is a relative, sleeping on her front porch and she attempted to get him to leave the property. This led to a physical altercation. Items were stolen from the victim’s personal belongings and an investigation led to the additional charges against Styles.