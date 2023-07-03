A Marion man is facing multiple felony charges including kidnapping, assault, breaking and entering and robbery.
On Friday, June 2, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Marion residence to a report of an assault. Signs of assault on the female victim were evident upon arrival, according to a MCSO press release. The victim stated she awoke to find 38-year-old Anthony Paul Styles, who is a relative, sleeping on her front porch and she attempted to get him to leave the property. This led to a physical altercation. Items were stolen from the victim’s personal belongings and an investigation led to the additional charges against Styles.
Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Styles with felonious first-degree kidnapping, felonious assault by strangulation, felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, felonious breaking or entering a motor vehicle, felonious common law robbery and felonious intimidating a witness. Styles was issued a $477,000 secured bond, according to the news release.