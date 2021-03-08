Marion man faces drug, theft, weapon charges

A Marion man faces a list of criminal charges.

Detective Derrick McGinnis of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Tevin Wayne Lanning, 29, address listed as Davis Park Lane in Marion, with two counts of possession of stolen goods and one count each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, altering or removing a gun’s serial number, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and resisting a public officer.

A Marion man reported on Wednesday, Feb. 10, that someone broke into a storage building at his business and stole knives, hand and power tools and collectible Pepsi signs.

An investigation led to Lanning. When authorities searched his residence, they located some of the stolen property, as well as marijuana and a gun with an altered serial number.

When detectives went to arrest Lanning on additional charges related to this case, he fled from them on foot. Once being apprehended, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and pills.

A court official set Lanning's bond at $40,000.