A Marion man faces multiple drug charges after a recent search of his home by the from the McDowell Sheriff’s Office.

Edward Dale Gregory, 60, of Marion, was charged with felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine, felonious possession of methamphetamine and felonious maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance by Detective Richard Pittman with the MCSO Drug Enforcement Unit. Gregory was issued a $25,000 secured bond, according to an MCSO news release.

On Wednesday, May 24, detectives responded to a Marion residence for suspicion of drug activity. A search turned up methamphetamine, according to the news release.