Eddie Dean Prince, 51, was charged with felonious first degree burglary, assault on a female and resisting a public officer by Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Prince was issued a $75,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Monday, May 22, Tilson responded to a Nebo residence for a possible breaking and entering in progress. Upon arrival, the deputies were met by a female victim who had sustained a stab wound. While checking the residence, Tilson observed Prince fleeing the scene into a nearby wooded area. Prince was later located and arrested, according to the news release.