Deputy Jared Tilson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 29-year-old Jamie Christopher McKinney of Marion with felonious assault by strangulation, assault on a female and communicating threats. McKinney was issued a $5,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Tuesday, April 25, deputies responded to a call for possible assault. They were met by the victim who had noticeable injuries to the neck area. The victim stated McKinney squeezed her neck to the point she couldn’t breathe. McKinney was arrested at the scene.