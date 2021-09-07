Marion man dies in weekend wreck

A Marion man lost his life in a single-vehicle accident late Sunday night.

At 11:47 p.m. Sunday, Tristan Reel, 24, of Toney Road, Marion, was driving eastbound on Fairview Road. His truck ran off the road to the left and he overcorrected. His truck then went off the road to the right and struck a tree, according to 1st Sgt. J.E. Reid of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Reel was pronounced dead at the scene. He was alone and no one else was hurt in the accident. He was driving a 2004 Ford pickup truck.

According to his Facebook profile, Reel studied welding at McDowell Technical Community College. He worked at Lowe’s Home Improvement and J. Hartman’s Restaurant.

Since his death, many of his friends have posted on his Facebook page their memories about him.

“R.I.P brother I’ll never forget all the good times we’ve had over the years, you will be missed,” wrote one friend.

“My heart is broken for this sweet sweet soul,” wrote another friend. “Your laugh always made me laugh we have sooo many memories together that I won’t forget! Fly high until we all see you again!”

“We lost a good one today,” wrote another friend. “You will definitely be missed Tristan Reel you were the life of the party. Always knew just how to make someone laugh or smile. Gone way too soon, never will be forgotten. Like Jason Aldean said, you sure let the world know you were here with everything you did, you laid a lotta of memories down, like tattoos on this town..I’ll always remember my 22nd birthday. Thank you for the great memories...rest easy man.”