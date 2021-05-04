 Skip to main content
Marion man dies in motorcycle wreck
  • Updated
A 20-year-old man from Marion was killed in a motorcycle wreck just after midnight Saturday.

At 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Billy Scott Wright Jr. of Marion was traveling southward on U.S. 221 South near the exit to Interstate 40. His motorcycle, a 2009 Suzuki, overturned at Rockwell Drive. Wright was ejected from his motorcycle, according to Sgt. J.E. Reid of the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Wright died from the injuries after he was thrown off the motorcycle. He was wearing his helmet. No one else was involved in the accident and the cause is still being determined, said Reid.

The damage to the Suzuki is estimated to be $5,000.

The obituary for Wright states he was an avid car enthusiast and Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed being outdoors, especially fishing and camping. “Always helping those in need and lending a helping hand, he loved making new friends; however, making precious memories with his loving daughter, family and friends meant the world to him,” reads his obituary.

His funeral was held Tuesday.

