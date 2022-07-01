Marion man charged with theft of pop-up camper. He's been arrested before.

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged with theft of pop-up camper.

John Harold Daniels III

John Harold Daniels III

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PHOTO

A man with a long criminal history faces new charges in connection with the theft of a pop-up camper, authorities said on Friday.

Detective Burlin Ballew charged 49-year-old John Harold Daniels III of Marion with felonious larceny and possession of stolen goods. A magistrate set his bond at $15,000 secured.

In November 2021, a McDowell resident reported the theft a pop-up camper valued at $5,000 from her property in Nebo. An investigation revealed Daniels III was responsible for stealing the camper which has since been recovered, according to a news release

Daniels III was located and arrested on June 27. Additional suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety database, Daniels III has previous convictions for rape, indecent liberties with a child, failure to register as a sex offender, multiply breaking and entering vehicles, forgery, speeding to elude arrest, failure to stop for blue light and siren and credit card theft.

