 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marion man charged with taking indecent liberties
0 comments
top story

Marion man charged with taking indecent liberties

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Marion man is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, authorities said on Wednesday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Hughes, 40, address listed as Palto Drive in Marion, with taking indecent liberties with a child.

The investigation showed Hughes had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female acquaintance, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

9 arrest Matthew Hughes.jpg

Hughes

 SUBMITTED
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudan's rappers find freedom to fight the power

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics