Marion man charged with taking indecent liberties

A Marion man is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl, authorities said on Wednesday.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Matthew Hughes, 40, address listed as Palto Drive in Marion, with taking indecent liberties with a child.
The investigation showed Hughes had inappropriate sexual contact with an underage female acquaintance, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
