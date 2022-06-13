Marion man charged with stealing a woodchipper

A Marion man is accused of stealing a tree company's woodchipper, authorities said on Monday

Captain Shanon Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 39-year-old Jared Dale Robinson of Marion with felonious larceny, two counts of possession of stolen property and obtaining property by false pretenses. He was arrested June 8 and held on a $50,000 secured bond.

On June 6, Asplundh Tree Company reported a larceny of woodchipper valued at $25,000 from the Woodlawn community. An investigation led to the arrest of Robinson and the recovery the woodchipper and a flat-bed trailer reported stolen from Buncombe County, according to a news release.

A check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, Robinson has convictions dating back to 2002 for, among other crimes, larceny, receiving stolen goods, resisting an officer, failure to heed light and siren, credit card theft, breaking and entering vehicles and being a habitual felon.