The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Marion man with disclosing private images of an adult.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 30-year-old Jesse James Dellinger with four counts of felonious disclosure of private images of an adult, according to a release from MCSO.

On Tuesday, May 13, a female victim reported private images of herself being shared on social media by a male subject. An investigation led to Dellinger, the release said.