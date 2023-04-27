A Marion man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said on Thursday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 39-year-old Laythe Riddle of Marion with felonious first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Riddle was issued a $250,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Thursday, April 13, detectives responded to a Marion residence for the possible sexual exploitation of an underage female.

An investigation led to the abuse charges against Riddle, according to the news release.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions.