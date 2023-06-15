Michael Chad Smith, 40, of Marion, was charged with possession of firearm by a felon by Deputy Alicia Lund with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Smith was issued a $15,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Friday, June 2, deputies responded to a Marion residence for a disturbance with a gun. Upon arrival, they were met with the homeowner, Smith, who had previously fired the weapon. A search of Smith’s home turned up a shotgun. Smith is a convicted felon and is prohibited by N.C. Law from possessing a firearm, according to the news release.