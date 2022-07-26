 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged with marijuana, gun crimes

  • Updated
A Marion man has been charged with drug and gun crimes.

Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 42-year-old John Travis Noblitt of Marion with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possess with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set his bond at $40,000 secured, according to a news release.

On Friday, July 8, detectives searched Noblitt’s residence where they seized numerous marijuana plants and a firearm.

John Travis Noblitt
