Marion man charged with marijuana, gun crimes

A Marion man has been charged with drug and gun crimes.
Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team charged 42-year-old John Travis Noblitt of Marion with manufacturing marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possess with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate set his bond at $40,000 secured, according to a news release.
On Friday, July 8, detectives searched Noblitt’s residence where they seized numerous marijuana plants and a firearm.