A Marion man was arrested after a local employer reported missing money, authorities said on Monday.
Capt. Shanon Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 25-year-old Francisco Santaclara of Marion with embezzlement.
He was issued a written promise to appear in court.
On March 6, an employer reported the theft of $218.83 and an investigation led to Santaclara’s arrest, according to a news release.
The missing money has been recovered.
The N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions for Santaclara.