A Marion man faces charges of drug possession and damage to property.
On Monday, July 3, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to an Old Fort residence for a breaking and entering in progress. Clint Wayne Hicks, 31, attempted to flee the scene in a vehicle but was apprehended by deputies, according to a MCSO press release. A search turned up suspected cocaine. Deputies obtained video footage of Hicks busting out the back window of the victim’s vehicle.
Deputy Jared Tilson charged Hicks with felonious possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance and injury to personal property. Hicks was issued a $5,000 secured bond, according to the release.