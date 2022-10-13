 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged with drugs and weapon crimes

14 arrest Timothy Allen Mitchell.jpg

Timothy Allen Mitchell

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Marion man accused of squatting in a home faces drugs and weapon charges, authorities said on Thursday.

Deputy Alicia Lund with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 56-year-old Timothy Allen Mitchell of Marion with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with the Intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A magistrate set Mitchell's bond ay a $400,000 secured.

On Sept. 25, Marion man reported squatters were using his residence on Mud Cut Road, according to a news release.

Deputy Lund located Mitchell inside the residence and determined he had an outstanding arrest warrant. A search of the house turned up fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a shotgun. Mitchell is a convicted felon and prohibited by law from possessing a firearm.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database, Mitchell has convictions dating back to 1987 mostly related to drugs.

