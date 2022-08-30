Marion man charged with child sex abuse

Detective Michael Vaughn with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Dustin Kyle Morgan of Marion with indecent liberties with a child. A magistrate issued Morgan a $100,000 secured bond, according to a news release.

On Wednesday, July 20, detectives with the Sheriff’s Office took a report alleging Morgan had inappropriate sexual contact with a female child under the age of 10. Morgan was arrested on Monday, Aug. 8 following an investigation. The McDowell County Child Advocacy Center, Lilly’s Place, assisted with the investigation, according to the news release.