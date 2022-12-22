Marion man charged with child abuse

A Marion man is accused of severely injuring an infant, authorities said Thursday.

Detective Billie Brown with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo with felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. A magistrate issued Ocampo a $100,000 secured bond.

On Dec. 6, Brown received a report of possible child abuse from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

The report alleged an infant had been admitted to Mission Hospital in Asheville with numerous broken bones and a head injury. Ocampo was arrested by Brown on Monday following an investigation.

“Great job by Detective Brown and others that assisted in this investigation. I appreciate all their efforts and dedication to these investigations,” said Sheriff Ricky T. Buchanan.

A search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no previous convictions for Ocampo.