Marion man charged with breaking or entering

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Marion man with breaking or entering, according to a news release on Friday.

Detective Derrick McGinnis with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 34-year-old Bo Alan Bailey of Marion with felonious breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was held on a $40,000 secured bond, authorities said.

On March 25, a Marion resident reported his house had been broken into and multiple firearms and gun accessories had been taken. An investigation led to the arrest of Bailey. Some of the gun accessories have been recovered but the firearms are still missing.

The public is asked to call Detective McGinnis at 828-652-2237 if anyone has any information.

“Great job by Detective McGinnis. We are always happy to locate and recover stolen property for victims of a senseless theft,” said Sheriff Ricky Buchanan.

According to a search of the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Bailey has previous convictions for larceny of a motor vehicle, drug possession, possession of stolen goods and speeding to elude arrest.