A Marion man has been charged with breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

On Wednesday, July 26, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Dysartsville residence for a disturbance. Upon arrival, it was evident that a disturbance had taken place. Deputies met the victim who stated Eddie Dean Prince, 51, had broken into and demolished her residence. Prince fled the scene prior to deputies arriving and they were unable to locate him at that time, according to a MCSO news release.

On Monday, July 31, Prince repeated the offense at the same residence and was arrested without incident for his outstanding warrants, the release said.

Deputy Alicia Lund with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Prince with two counts of felonious breaking or entering with intent to terrorize and two counts of injury to real property. Prince was issued a $30,000 secured bond.