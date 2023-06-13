Levi Dillion Harris, 27, of Marion, was charged with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and entering, felonious possession of stolen goods/property and injury to personal property by Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Harris was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond, according to a MCSO news release.

On Thursday, May 4, deputies responded to a residence in Old Fort for a suspicious male walking in the road and on multiple people’s property. Witnesses observed the male, identified as Harris, removing a stop sign from the ground along with taking items from the victim’s property. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 30. The stolen items were returned to the owners, according to the release.