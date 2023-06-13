A Marion man has been charged by the Sheriff’s Office with breaking and entering.
Levi Dillion Harris, 27, of Marion, was charged with felonious breaking and entering, felonious larceny after breaking and entering, felonious possession of stolen goods/property and injury to personal property by Detective Kyle Gibson with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. Harris was issued a $15,000 unsecured bond, according to a MCSO news release.
On Thursday, May 4, deputies responded to a residence in Old Fort for a suspicious male walking in the road and on multiple people’s property. Witnesses observed the male, identified as Harris, removing a stop sign from the ground along with taking items from the victim’s property. A warrant for his arrest was issued and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 30. The stolen items were returned to the owners, according to the release.