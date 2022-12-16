 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion man charged after traffic stop

Kenneth Logan Clontz

Kenneth Logan Clontz

 MCDOWELL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Marion man faces gun and drug charges following a traffic stop, authorities said on Friday.

Deputy Matt Smith with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 21-year-old Kenneth Logan Clontz of Marion with felonious possession of methamphetamine and carrying a concealed weapon. A magistrate issued Clontz a $5,000 unsecured bond.

On Oct. 21, Deputy Smith was patrolling Fairview Road when he stopped a car for numerous traffic violations. A search of Clontz turned up methamphetamine and a handgun concealed in his waistband, according to a news release.

The N.C. Department of Public Safety offender database showed no prior convictions.

