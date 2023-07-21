A Marion man has been charged after he set a vehicle on fire.
On Friday, June 16, deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Greasy Creek Road for attempted vehicle larceny and property damage. The victim stated an unknown suspect had moved one of their vehicles from where it was parked and set it on fire. An investigation led detectives to Levi Dillion Harris, 27, of Marion, according to a news release.
Detective Kyle Gibson charged Harris with felonious burning personal property and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle. Harris was issued a $10,000 secured bond, according to the news release.